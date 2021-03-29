Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $376.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $215.55 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.