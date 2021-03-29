Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 158,250 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

