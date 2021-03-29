Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 74,004 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Main Street Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

