Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 257.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

