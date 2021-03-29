Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,159.99 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $982.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

