Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $856,377.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,067.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

