Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 14,154 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.