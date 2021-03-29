Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 19,618 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 407.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $74.06 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

