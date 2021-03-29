Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 200,000 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $772,000.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

