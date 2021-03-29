Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 52,533 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,248 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,205. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.