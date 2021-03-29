Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 8,852 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $288.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

