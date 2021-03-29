Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.98 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

