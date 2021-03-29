Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE UI opened at $389.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.81. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $396.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

