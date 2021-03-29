Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 228.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,226 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 648.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 1,330,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3,881.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 460,836 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.