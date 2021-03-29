Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,233 shares of company stock valued at $54,417,468.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

