Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.07 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.