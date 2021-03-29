Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $52.44 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,259 shares in the company, valued at $97,472,462.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

