Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $14,003,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

