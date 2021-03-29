Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.55 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $114.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

