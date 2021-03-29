Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

OLLI stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,620 shares of company stock worth $1,131,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

