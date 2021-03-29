Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

