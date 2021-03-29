Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.