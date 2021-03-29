Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.