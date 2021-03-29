Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 133,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of News by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of News by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.72 on Monday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

