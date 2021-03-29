Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 1,669 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 830.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $259.91 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

