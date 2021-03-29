Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 16,843 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.18% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.