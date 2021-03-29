Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 17,087 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New Relic were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,790,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,047,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

NEWR opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

