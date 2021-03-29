Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VER opened at $38.53 on Monday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

