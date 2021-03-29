Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 341.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

OC opened at $92.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.