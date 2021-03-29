Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,135 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

