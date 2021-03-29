Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 217.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 227,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URBN opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

