Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,723 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $280.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

