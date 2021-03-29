Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 62,241 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,241 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.