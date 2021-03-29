Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.39 Million Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.17% of Guess’ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $6,446,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

