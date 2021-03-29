Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

