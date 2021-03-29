Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000.

OTCMKTS:TEKKU opened at $10.36 on Monday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

