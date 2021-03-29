Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

