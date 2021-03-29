Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.