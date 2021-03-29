Tutor Perini Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE TPC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. 357,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.