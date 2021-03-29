Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 18,803 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,652,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

WMT stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.37. The company had a trading volume of 435,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

