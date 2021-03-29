Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.5% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.69 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.