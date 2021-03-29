Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. McKesson makes up 0.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 472,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,128,000 after buying an additional 219,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $121.15 and a 52-week high of $194.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

