Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 79,847 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 161,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,119. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

