Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $4.70 on Monday, hitting $150.72. 55,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

