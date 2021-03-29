Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 32,087 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Cigna accounts for 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,968,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $247.24. 61,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,884,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.