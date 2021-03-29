Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 313.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $188.49. The company had a trading volume of 162,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,840. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

