Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,672. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

