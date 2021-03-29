Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

MetLife stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 210,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,857. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

