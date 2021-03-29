Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $5.55 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. American Electric Power makes up 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

AEP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.93. 120,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,593. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

