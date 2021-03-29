Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $10.40 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,000. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

Shares of FB traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.93. 959,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.53 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

